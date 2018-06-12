Police are searching for a bandit on a bicycle who's snatched at least six cellphones from pedestrians across Manhattan since late May.

The thief rides on a white bicycle and snatches phones from unsuspecting pedestrians before riding away, police said.

The thefts have taken place between May 28 and June 4, near: 1445 Madison Ave.; Morningside Avenue and West 125th Street; Lexington Avenue and East 88th Street; 1234 Fifth Ave.; and 76th Street and Third Avenue.

The suspect has stolen six phones worth more than $4,000 combined.

The man is thought to in his late teens to early 20s. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).