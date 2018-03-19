Man with 26 License Suspensions Arrested Fleeing Scene of Car Accident - NBC New York
Man with 26 License Suspensions Arrested Fleeing Scene of Car Accident

Published 2 hours ago

    Rigoberto Campos, 30, faces multiple charges after leaving the scene of an accident while driving with 26 license suspensions.

    A man driving with 26 suspensions on his license hit an elderly woman's car Sunday night, drove off and then fled on foot before being captured, Suffolk County Police said early Monday.

    Rigoberto Campos, 30, of Wyandanch, ran into a wooded area before being caught just before 7 p.m. Sunday. Police said he was driving a 2010 Nissan Altima in the Kings Park area when he struck a 77-year-old woman's car. He then drove about a quarter-mile before taking off on foot. 

    Campos faces charges of aggravated unlicensed operation and leaving the scene of an accident. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries from the accident.

    Attorney information was not immediately available. 

