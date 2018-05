The NYPD released the inset photos of a suspect in a subway assault.

A man riding the subway in Queens was punched in the face without any provocation, police said.

The 29-year-old victim was riding the 7 train near the 46th Street station on Tuesday night when a man walked up to him and punched him, the NYPD said.

The attacker got off at the 46th Street Station and fled, police said.

The victim was taken to Elmhurst General Hospital where he was treated for a cut and swollen lip, police said.