Man in Wheelchair Stuck Without NYC Parking Permit

A man in a wheelchair and his wife were told they couldn't get a New York City parking permit for people with disabilities -- only to be told his condition, Parkinson's disease, wasn't a permanent disability. So they called Lynda Baquero and the Better Get Baquero team. (Published 6 hours ago)

