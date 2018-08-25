Man in Star Wars Shirt Rips Necklaces Off Women in Brooklyn: NYPD - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Man in Star Wars Shirt Rips Necklaces Off Women in Brooklyn: NYPD

Published 51 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man in Star Wars Shirt Rips Necklaces Off Women in Brooklyn: NYPD

    A man wearing a Star Wars shirt has been stealing necklaces from women in Brooklyn this summer, often by ripping the chains of the ladies' necks, police say. 

    The victims, who range in age from 59 to 80, were attacked between June 2 and July 27 in the Brownsville neighborhood, the NYPD said. All of the victims were women, except for an 80-year-old man who was grabbed around the neck and had his wallet stolen, police said. 

    Most of the victims were attacked in the afternoon and most of them had chains removed from their necks, police said. 

    Police said the robber was between 30 and 40 years old, wearing blue shorts and a Star Wars shirt. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us