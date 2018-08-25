A man wearing a Star Wars shirt has been stealing necklaces from women in Brooklyn this summer, often by ripping the chains of the ladies' necks, police say.

The victims, who range in age from 59 to 80, were attacked between June 2 and July 27 in the Brownsville neighborhood, the NYPD said. All of the victims were women, except for an 80-year-old man who was grabbed around the neck and had his wallet stolen, police said.

Most of the victims were attacked in the afternoon and most of them had chains removed from their necks, police said.

Police said the robber was between 30 and 40 years old, wearing blue shorts and a Star Wars shirt.