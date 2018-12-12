Man in Ski Mask Rapes Woman Inside Her NYC Apartment: Police - NBC New York
Man in Ski Mask Rapes Woman Inside Her NYC Apartment: Police

The attack happened inside the woman's Bronx apartment, police said

By Rana Novini

Published 3 hours ago

    A man in a ski mask allegedly raped a woman after making his way into her apartment through her unlocked door, the NYPD said.

    Officers responded to the woman’s home on Cruger Avenue, near Maran Place, in Pelham Parkway, around 12:48 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of an assault, the NYPD said.

    When they arrived, the approximately 40-year-old woman told them a man in a black ski mask entered the apartment, forced her into a bedroom and raped her before fleeing the scene.

    The woman was taken to Jacobi Hospital for treatment, police said.

    Police didn’t immediately release additional information about the suspect.

