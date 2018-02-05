A deadly car shooting near a Catholic shool in the Bronx had parents worried as they dropped off their children Monday morning.

Around 4 a.m., a vehicle pulled up to a parked SUV on Hone Avenue, near Rhindelander Avenue, and someone in that vehicle fired a gun numerous times into the SUV, law enforcement sources tell News 4.

A 45-year-old man inside the SUV was killed. He likely tried to drive away soon after the shooting because the car ended up rolling into the street -- but an hour afterward, it rolled backward just a few inches, sources said.

Someone finally called 911 around 5:30 a.m. Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The shooting happened next to St. Clare of Assissi, a Catholic grammar school. The crime scene blocked the main entrance of the school, and parents were concerned dropped off their children at a different entrance Monday morning.

"That's very scary, to hear that there was a shooting so close to the school," one father said.