Man Threw Tantrum at Hospital for Not Getting Treatment: Cops

What to Know A man is accused of throwing a tantrum at Nassau University Medical Center after staff refused to give him the treatment he was demanding

Joseph Hores, of Freeport, is charged with second-degree assault, fifth-degree arson and fourth-degree criminal mischief, officials say

Police allege the 56-year-old man kicked a doctor, punched an officer who tired to intervene and then lit his bed sheets on fire

A New York man has been arrested after police say he went on a kicking, punching and fire-setting tantrum at a Long Island hospital for allegedly not getting the treatment he demanded.

Joseph Hores, 56, of Freeport, is charged with second-degree assault, fifth-degree arson and fourth-degree criminal mischief, according to officials. Attorney information for Hores wasn’t immediately clear.

Police say Hores became aggressive when Nassau University Medical Center staff refused to give him the treatment he was asking for. Long Island cops claim he kicked a 54-year-old doctor in the face, knocking him unconscious, and then punched a hospital security guard in the face as he tried to intervene.

A short time later, authorities say, Hores was able to get access to a lighter, which he allegedly used to light his bed sheets on fire.

The blaze was quickly put out, police said.

Hores was arrested while the doctor was treated for a concussion and the security guard was treated for a cut.