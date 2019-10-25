Man in Custody After Staten Island Mother Found Dead: Source

Detectives are trying to figure out why a mother was killed in her home on Staten Island, while her teenage son and step-son were also home. NBC New York’s Ida Siegal reports.

What to Know A 38-year-old woman was shot and killed in her Staten Island home early Thursday, authorities say

Law enforcement sources say two children -- one her son, the other her stepson -- were thought to have been home at the time

It's not clear where the woman's husband was at the time she was killed; a neighbor says the family has lived there for at least seven years

A man is in police custody after a 38-year-old mother was found shot to death inside a Staten Island home early Thursday, according to law enforcement sources.

The suspect was not identified but sources said the man lived in the victim's house. Officials with knowledge of the case tell News 4 two children -- one her son, the other her stepson -- were believed to have been home at the time she was killed.

NYPD officers arrived at the home on South Avenue near Arlington Place around midnight after receiving reports of gunshots. Police could not immediately provide details on the victim but neighbors say a family of four lives inside the home. Investigators were seen coming out of the residence with evidence.

One neighbor tells News 4 that a wife, husband and their two sons -- 15-year-old and 16-year-old boys -- have lived in the home for at least seven years. It's not clear where the woman's husband was at the time she was killed. It is unknown where he is currently.

A neighbor who says lived next to them for the last seven years told News 4 the incident is "sad" and "is out of the ordinary."

Another neighbor said that around midnight he "might have heard firecracker-like noises that rang outside, but I thought it was really firecrackers."

Police have yet not released the identity of the woman.