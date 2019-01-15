Man in Custody After Stabbing 2 Female Victims in Apparent Domestic Dispute: Law Enforcement Sources - NBC New York
Man in Custody After Stabbing 2 Female Victims in Apparent Domestic Dispute: Law Enforcement Sources

Published 4 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    What to Know

    A man who allegedly stabbed two female victims at a home in Queens has been taken into custody, law enforcement sources say

    Authorities received a call reporting a stabbing at a home on 69th Avenue in Fresh Meadows around 1:30 p.m., the FDNY said

    Law enforcement sources said the incident appeared to be a domestic dispute

    A man who allegedly stabbed two female victims at a home in Queens has been taken into custody, law enforcement sources say. 

    Authorities received a call reporting a stabbing at a home on 69th Avenue in Fresh Meadows around 1:30 p.m., the FDNY said.

    Law enforcement sources said the incident appeared to be a domestic dispute.

    Officials didn’t immediately provide the ages of the victims or say what condition they were in.

    It wasn’t immediately clear what the relationship between the man and the victims was. 

