A 20-year-old man was taken into custody after a 22-year-old man was stabbed to death in Brooklyn, police said.

Police found the 22-year-old with a stab wound to his stomach in front of 83 Bainbridge Street, in Bedford-Stuyvesant, around 2:17 a.m. on Sunday, the NYPD said.

The 22-year-old was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police took a 20-year-old man into custody in connection with the stabbing, but he hasn’t been charged yet, the NYPD said.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.