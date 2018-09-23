Man in Custody After Fatal Stabbing of 22-Year-Old in Brooklyn: Police - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Man in Custody After Fatal Stabbing of 22-Year-Old in Brooklyn: Police

Police found the 22-year-old man with a stab wound to his stomach in Bedford-Stuyvesant early Sunday morning

Published 34 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man in Custody After Fatal Stabbing of 22-Year-Old in Brooklyn: Police
    Valeria Gonzalez

    What to Know

    • A 20-year-old man was taken into custody after a 22-year-old man was stabbed to death in Brooklyn, police said

    • Police found the 22-year-old with a stab wound to his stomach in Bedford-Stuyvesant, around 2:17 a.m. on Sunday

    • The 22-year-old was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said

    A 20-year-old man was taken into custody after a 22-year-old man was stabbed to death in Brooklyn, police said.

    Police found the 22-year-old with a stab wound to his stomach in front of 83 Bainbridge Street, in Bedford-Stuyvesant, around 2:17 a.m. on Sunday, the NYPD said.

    The 22-year-old was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

    Police took a 20-year-old man into custody in connection with the stabbing, but he hasn’t been charged yet, the NYPD said.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    The identity of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us