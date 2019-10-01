The man's seemingly random attack left the woman with a broken jaw and required stitches for cuts to her mouth. NBC New York’s Ray Villeda reports.

A man is in police custody after allegedly being seen on video walking up to a woman in Brooklyn and hitting her in the face — breaking her jaw in the process.

The suspect was brought in by police around 6 p.m. Tuesday, but no charges have yet been filed for the assault on the 71-year-old woman walking along New York Avenue in Prospect-Lefferts Gardens on Sept. 19.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect video walking in the opposite direction on the sidewalk before seemingly out of nowhere turning to the woman and punching her in the face, police said.

The brazen daytime attack transpired just a few blocks away from an NYPD stationhouse. Police say the man has been seen around the neighborhood prior to the incident and that he may be mentally disturbed.

The victim was knocked to the ground and left unconscious, cops said, as the man kept on walking calmly away. The woman was hospitalized in serious but stable condition with a broken jaw and cuts to her mouth that required stitches.

The woman eventually got up and walked into a store, and did not appear to even remember she had been hit or where she was, just telling the shop owner she had fallen somewhere nearby.

She was still wearing facial bandages when she spoke to News 4 Tuesday. Through those, she said her injuries still make it difficult for her to talk — and was hopeful cops would catch the man who did this to her.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

Police are looking for the man seen in the video wearing a gray sweatshirt and sweatpants. Anyone with information regarding the suspect or the attack are encouraged to contact police at the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or online at nypdcrimestoppers.com