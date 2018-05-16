Police are looking for a man seen on surveillance video following a woman into a Harlem building, where he allegedly tried to rape her, authorities say.

The 22-year-old woman was walking in the area of Lenox and St. Nicholas avenues at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, May 11, when the suspect followed her and tried to pull her pants down, the NYPD said.

Surveillance video shows the man, who's wearing a baseball cap and holding a phone to his ear, following the woman up the stairs into the front entrance of a building, and past the front doors of the lobby -- the woman even holds the door open for him behind her.

The woman fought off her attacker, and the man ran off, going westbound on 111th Street toward Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard. The victim declined medical attention at the scene.

The suspect was wearing a black Chicago Bulls baseball cap, a black hooded shirt with the word "Champion" on the front, blue jeans and black sneakers. He's described in his 30s, and about 5-foot-7.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.