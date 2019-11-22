2 Found Dead in Connecticut Condo - NBC New York
2 Found Dead in Connecticut Condo

Police said both victims had apparent gunshot wounds and that a handgun was found at the scene.

Published 26 minutes ago

    (Published Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019)

    Waterbury police are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead in a condominium Thursday.

    Police said both victims, who were found in a bedroom, had apparent gunshot wounds and that a handgun was found at the scene.

    Investigators said officers responded to the home on Perkins Avenue around 11:40 a.m. to check on a woman who did not show up for work. When the property manager let police into the unit, officers found the victims lying on a bed in the bedroom, “obviously deceased.”

    The identities of the victims have not been publicly released. Police said they were in their 40s.

    No other details were immediately available.

