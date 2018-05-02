Two people were hit and killed by a New Jersey Transit train on Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The man and woman were trespassing on the tracks west of the Anderson Street station in Hackensack when they were hit about 1:30 p.m., according to NJ Transit. It was not immediately clear why the two people were trespassing on the tracks.

Service on NJ Transit's Pascack Valley line was temporarily suspended after the episode, and the rail agency said that tickets are being cross-honored by NJ Transit buses and Rockland coach buses.