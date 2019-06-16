Man With 'Extensive' Head Injuries Found Dead on Side of Road in Patchogue: Police - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Man With 'Extensive' Head Injuries Found Dead on Side of Road in Patchogue: Police

It wasn’t immediately clear how the man sustained the injuries

Published 55 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man With 'Extensive' Head Injuries Found Dead on Side of Road in Patchogue: Police

    What to Know

    • A 39-year-old man was found dead on the side of the road on Long Island Saturday night, police said

    • The man was found on the side of Rider Avenue near Edwards Street, in Patchogue with “extensive head injuries” around 10:20 p.m.

    • It wasn’t immediately clear how he sustained the injuries. An investigation is ongoing

    A 39-year-old man was found dead on the side of the road on Long Island Saturday night, police said.

    The man, identified by police as Clarence Wyche, was found on the side of Rider Avenue, near Edwards Street, in Patchogue with “extensive head injuries” around 10:20 p.m.

    Wyche was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

    It wasn’t immediately clear how he sustained the injuries. An investigation is ongoing.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation

    Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us