A 39-year-old man was found dead on the side of the road on Long Island Saturday night, police said.

The man, identified by police as Clarence Wyche, was found on the side of Rider Avenue, near Edwards Street, in Patchogue with “extensive head injuries” around 10:20 p.m.

Wyche was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

It wasn’t immediately clear how he sustained the injuries. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.