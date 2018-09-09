A woman fought off a man who tried to rape her in the vestibule of her apartment building, the NYPD said. (Published Monday, Aug. 27, 2018)

Woman Fights Off Man Who Tried to Rape Her: NYPD

What to Know A man who tried to rape a woman in the vestibule of her apartment building has been arrested, the NYPD said

Christopher Strickland, 44, Virginia, was arrested and charged with attempted rape, burglary, sex abuse and assault early Sunday

Police say Strickland followed the 22-year-old woman into the vestibule of her apartment in East Harlem, where he attacked her

A man who tried to rape a woman in the vestibule of her apartment building has been arrested, the NYPD said.

Christopher Strickland, 44, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, was arrested and charged with attempted rape, burglary, sex abuse and assault early Sunday morning, police said.

Police say Strickland followed a 22-year-old woman into the vestibule of her apartment in East Harlem on Aug. 25, where he tried to grab her buttocks and her throat, police said.

Surveillance video from the vestibule showed the woman fighting him off. He eventually left the building and fled the scene, according to police.

Woman Fights Off Man Who Tried to Rape Her in Apartment Vestibule: NYPD

A woman fought off a man who tried to rape her in the vestibule of her apartment, the NYPD said. (Published Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018)

The woman got a cut on her chest during the attack, but refused medical attention, police said.

Strickland's attorney information wasn't immediately available.