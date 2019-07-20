Police are searching for a man who tried to rape a 74-year-old woman in Queens Wednesday after he struck her in the head with a bottle.

Surveillance Video of Man Accused of Attempted Rape of 74-Year-Old Woman in Queens

What to Know A man who allegedly tried to rape a 74-year-old woman after hitting her in the head with a bottle has been arrested, police say

Rodrigo Escamilla, 27, of Queens, faces charges including attempted rape, assault, strangulation and burglary, according to police

The woman suffered a laceration to her head, but was in stable condition after being transported to a nearby hospital

A man who allegedly tried to rape a 74-year-old woman after forcing his way into her home and hitting her in the head with a bottle has been arrested, police say.

Rodrigo Escamilla, 27, of Queens, was arrested and charged with attempted rape, assault, strangulation, burglary, criminal sex act, sex abuse and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the attack, the NYPD said.

His attorney information wasn't immediately available Saturday.

Police say the woman answered a knock at her door at her home near 108th Street and 38th Avenue in Queens around 1:20 a.m. on July 17 thinking it was her son, police said.

That's when Escamilla allegedly forced his way inside, knocked her to the ground, hit her in the head with an empty Heineken bottle and dragged her into her bedroom, according to police.

Police say he then attempted to rape her before fleeing the scene.

The woman suffered a laceration to her head, but was in stable condition after being transported to a nearby hospital, according to police.