Man Who Shot and Killed Papa John's Deliveryman Outside His Restaurant Arrested: NYPD
Man Who Shot and Killed Papa John's Deliveryman Outside His Restaurant Arrested: NYPD

Luis Jaime, 29, of East Harlem, shot 37-year-old Jose Alvarado in the head outside of his restaurant in Hamilton Heights, the NYPD said

Published 2 hours ago

    A man who shot and killed a Papa John’s Pizza deliveryman in front of his workplace has been arrested, police said.

    Luis Jaime, 29, of East Harlem, shot 37-year-old Jose Alvarado in the head outside of his restaurant in Hamilton Heights, the NYPD said.

    He was arrested and charged with murder, assault, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon Saturday morning, police said.

    It wasn’t clear whether Alvarado, who was from the Bronx, had been leaving Papa John’s to make a delivery or heading home when he was killed around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to police.

    The incident didn’t appear to be a robbery, as nothing was taken, the NYPD said.

