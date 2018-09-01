A Papa John’s Pizza deliveryman was shot and killed on the sidewalk in front of his Manhattan pizzeria, police say. Katherine Creag reports.

A man who shot and killed a Papa John’s Pizza deliveryman in front of his workplace has been arrested, police said.

Luis Jaime, 29, of East Harlem, shot 37-year-old Jose Alvarado in the head outside of his restaurant in Hamilton Heights, the NYPD said.

He was arrested and charged with murder, assault, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon Saturday morning, police said.

It wasn’t clear whether Alvarado, who was from the Bronx, had been leaving Papa John’s to make a delivery or heading home when he was killed around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to police.

The incident didn’t appear to be a robbery, as nothing was taken, the NYPD said.