Arrest in Shooting, Robbery of Livery Cab Driver Over $23: Police

Police made an arrest in the shooting of a livery cab driver who was robbed for $23, the NYPD said Sunday.

Mario Powell was arrested early Saturday in the Bronx and charged with robbery, police said. He was also charged with a federal charge of robbery relating to another state. Details on that charge weren't immediately available.

Jeffrey Camacho, a 26-year-old father of three and livery cab driver, was shot several times by a passenger he picked up on March 17, police said.

Camacho was taken to Jacobi Hospital, where he is in critical condition. He said he had picked up the suspect on Fish Avenue, but when he tried to drop him off the suspect pulled the trigger.

The New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers planned to hold a press conference Sunday afternoon to discuss the arrest.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Camacho and his family.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Powell had an attorney.