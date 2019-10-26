What to Know
A 38-year-old woman was shot and killed in her Staten Island home early Thursday, authorities say
Law enforcement sources say two children — one her son, the other her stepson — were thought to have been home at the time
A 40-year-old man who also lives at the home has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with her death, police say
A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a 38-year-old woman inside their home on Staten Island, authorities say.
The woman, whose name hasn’t yet been released, was found dead with a gunshot wound to her head inside her home on South Avenue, near Arlington Place, on Staten Island around 1 a.m., the NYPD said.
Kevin Smith, 40, has been arrested and charged with murder, criminal use of a firearm and criminal possession of a firearm in connection with the woman’s death, police said Saturday.
Police said Smith also lives at the home, but didn’t immediately say what the relationship between the two was. His attorney information wasn't immediately available.
Law enforcement sources with knowledge of the case told News 4 two children — one the woman’s son, the other her stepson — were inside the home when she was killed.
Neighbors said a family of four lives there. One neighbor told News 4 a wife, husband and their two sons — 15-year-old and 16-year-old boys — have lived in the home for at least seven years.
No other information was immediately available.