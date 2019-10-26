Detectives are trying to figure out why a mother was killed in her home on Staten Island, while her teenage son and step-son were also home. NBC New York’s Ida Siegal reports.

A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a 38-year-old woman inside their home on Staten Island, authorities say.

The woman, whose name hasn’t yet been released, was found dead with a gunshot wound to her head inside her home on South Avenue, near Arlington Place, on Staten Island around 1 a.m., the NYPD said.

Kevin Smith, 40, has been arrested and charged with murder, criminal use of a firearm and criminal possession of a firearm in connection with the woman’s death, police said Saturday.

Police said Smith also lives at the home, but didn’t immediately say what the relationship between the two was. His attorney information wasn't immediately available.

Law enforcement sources with knowledge of the case told News 4 two children — one the woman’s son, the other her stepson — were inside the home when she was killed.

Neighbors said a family of four lives there. One neighbor told News 4 a wife, husband and their two sons — 15-year-old and 16-year-old boys — have lived in the home for at least seven years.

No other information was immediately available.