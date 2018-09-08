What to Know A man who allegedly raped a woman on the Washington Bridge and tried to rape another woman earlier this year has been arrested

A man who allegedly raped a woman on the Washington Bridge and tried to rape another woman earlier this year has been arrested, police said.

Pedro Rodriguez, 21, of the Bronx, approached a 20-year-old woman on the Washington Bridge over the Harlem River around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 25, simulated a weapon and demanded money, the NYPD said.

Rodriguez then went through the woman's bag and raped her on the ground before fleeing north on University Avenue. The woman was treated at a nearby hospital and released, police said.

Earlier this year, on Feb. 20, a 26-year-old woman was walking on the Washington Bridge around 12:30 a.m. when Rodriguez approached her with a knife and demanded cash before putting his hand inside her pants, the NYPD said.

That woman was also treated at a nearby hospital after Rodriguez fled the scene on West 181st Street, police said.

Police on Thursday said they'd taken someone into custody in connection with the rape and attempted rape, but had later released the person and continued the investigation.

Rodriguez has been charged with frst-degree rape, the NYPD said.

His attorney information wasn't immediately available.