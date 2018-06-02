A man has been charged with the kidnapping, assault and torture of a woman, and a search of his home in Springfield, Massachusetts, has uncovered three bodies.

Three bodies were found at the home of a Massachusetts man who previously lived in New Jersey and also has a long rap sheet in that state, according to published reports.

Stewart Weldon, 47, is being held on $1 million bail after a woman found in his car said he held her captive for a month, sexually assaulted her and beat her with a hammer and other objects, police said.

Weldon lived in Montclair in 1997 when he was charged with sexual assault, according to NJ.com. He allegedly refused to let an 18-year-old woman leave his car.

Weldon, then 19, and a friend picked up three teens at the Lackawanna Plaza shopping center, according to Star-Ledger reports at the time. They dropped off two of the teens, then Weldon's friend threatened with the remaining teen with a gun and sexually assaulted her, the newspaper reported.

Weldon was charged with sexual assault, his friend Dwight Pottinger was charged with making terroristic threats, aggravated criminal sexual assault and kidnapping. It's not clear how the charges were resolved.

Weldon also faced charges in two other New Jersey cities, the paper reported. In 1997, he pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon in East Orange and was sentenced to probation. He was also charged with kidnapping, but it's not clear whether he was convicted.

In Bergen County, he pleaded guilty to burglary in Maywood Borough in 2006 and was sentenced to one year, records show.

In Massachusetts, police said three bodies were found in and around his Springfield home. A child in the home was taken into emergency custody, the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families said.

Weldon has not been charged in connection with the discovery of the bodies.



