A Brooklyn man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to attacking a homeless man, throwing him down a flight of stairs and broadcasting it on Facebook Live.

Daquan King, 24, was sentenced Friday to five and a half years in prison and five years of post-release supervision after he plead guilty last month to second-degree assault, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced.

According to the district attorney, King entered an elevator in Prospect Lefferts Gardens on March 24, 2017, shortly after 9:30 p.m. where he encountered a 58-year-old homeless man who used to frequent that residential building.

Officials say that surveillance video and evidence determined that King took money from the intoxicated man’s pocket, tossed it on the floor, closed the elevator door and held it shut trapping the man inside for several minutes.

King then allowed the man to exit the elevator, but he pulled the man to the floor, hit, dragged and kicked him down the stairs as two of King’s friends looked on and laughed, Gonzalez said adding that King followed the victim to the next floor and started streaming on Facebook Live, which showed him kicking the man from the top of the stairs, causing him to fall down the stairs.

Gonzalez says King is seen laughing and stepping over the victim, who was bleeding from the head as King continued to broadcast the attack. As he exited the building, he directed people he encountered to “go to the fifth floor,” saying that he kicked someone down the stairs and that he was on Facebook Live.

The video subsequently came to the attention of law enforcement and a detective was able to pinpoint the location of the attack. The detective responded to the building, saw blood on the fourth floor and learned that a man had been transported to Kings County Hospital with head injuries.

King was arrested the day later.