Man Who Left 1-Year-Old Boy at Harlem Doorstep Arrested, Police Say - NBC New York
Man Who Left 1-Year-Old Boy at Harlem Doorstep Arrested, Police Say

Published 37 minutes ago

    processing...

    A toddler was found alone in front of a Harlem home, and police are searching for the man seen on surveillance video abandoning the child. Checkey Beckfrord reports. (Published Thursday, May 3, 2018)

    What to Know

    • Antonio A. Staton 22, allegedly abandoned his ex-girlfriend's toddler in Harlem after picking the child up from daycare

    • Staton faces charges including kidnapping, reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child, police said

    • A woman found the child in the gated exterior foyer of a building on West 132nd Street last week

    A man who abandoned a toddler in front of a Harlem home last week has been arrested, the NYPD said. 

    Antonio A. Staton, 22, faces charges including kidnapping, reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child after allegedly leaving his ex-girlfriend's one-year-old son in the gated exterior foyer of a building on West 132nd Street, police said. 

    The toddler's mother dropped the toddler off at day care and went to school, a relative previously told NBC New York. At some point after she dropped the boy off, Staton picked him up. 

    Around 11 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to a call from a woman who found the toddler in the foyer of a Harlem building. 

    "The baby looked up and put his arms up. [He] just whimpered a little, like 'Pick me up.' [He] was scared, you know," the woman told NBC New York last week. 

    After Staton put the toddler inside the building's exterior foyer, he put a table across the gate to keep him from leaving, police said. Afterward, he walked to an adjacent building, put a bag of diapers inside a garbage can and left the scene, according to police. 

    Attorney information for Staton wasn't immediately available Sunday. 

