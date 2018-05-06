A toddler was found alone in front of a Harlem home, and police are searching for the man seen on surveillance video abandoning the child. Checkey Beckfrord reports. (Published Thursday, May 3, 2018)

What to Know Antonio A. Staton 22, allegedly abandoned his ex-girlfriend's toddler in Harlem after picking the child up from daycare

Staton faces charges including kidnapping, reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child, police said

A woman found the child in the gated exterior foyer of a building on West 132nd Street last week

A man who abandoned a toddler in front of a Harlem home last week has been arrested, the NYPD said.

Antonio A. Staton, 22, faces charges including kidnapping, reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child after allegedly leaving his ex-girlfriend's one-year-old son in the gated exterior foyer of a building on West 132nd Street, police said.

The toddler's mother dropped the toddler off at day care and went to school, a relative previously told NBC New York. At some point after she dropped the boy off, Staton picked him up.

Around 11 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to a call from a woman who found the toddler in the foyer of a Harlem building.

"The baby looked up and put his arms up. [He] just whimpered a little, like 'Pick me up.' [He] was scared, you know," the woman told NBC New York last week.

After Staton put the toddler inside the building's exterior foyer, he put a table across the gate to keep him from leaving, police said. Afterward, he walked to an adjacent building, put a bag of diapers inside a garbage can and left the scene, according to police.

Attorney information for Staton wasn't immediately available Sunday.