SANFORD, FL - MARCH 24: A member of the New Black Panther Party wears handcuffs as others rally next to a memorial to Trayvon Martin outside The Retreat at Twin Lakes community where Trayvon was shot and killed by George Michael Zimmerman while on neighborhood watch patrol March 234 2012 in Sanford, Florida. The New Black Panther party said it is calling for a mobilization of black men to search for and arrest George Zimmerman. The organization has offered a $10,000 bounty for Zimmerman's capture. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

What to Know A 76-year-old man who allegedly choked an 8-year-old girl in an attempt to kidnap her has been arrested

The girl was standing outside in the Bronx when the man allegedly went up to her, choked her and tried to abduct her

The girl's mother and other bystanders tried to stop him and called 911, and the man was arrested at the scene

A 76-year-old man who allegedly choked an 8-year-old girl in an attempt to kidnap her has been arrested, police said.

The girl was standing on Longwood Avenue in the Bronx, around 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday when Gaspar Argumedes, of the Bronx, allegedly went up to her, choked her and tried to abduct her, the NYPD said.

The girl’s mother and other bystanders saw what was happening, tried to stop him and called 911, police said.

Argumedes was arrested at the scene and charged with attempted kidnapping, criminal obstruction of breathing, endangering the welfare of a child, reckless endangerment, assault and violation/harassment, the NYPD said.

His attorney information wasn’t immediately available.