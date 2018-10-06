Police have released photos and surveillance footage of an attacker who raped a woman on her front lawn in Freeport. (Published Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018)

Police Seek Man Who Raped Woman on Her Front Lawn in NY

A man who allegedly raped a woman on her own front lawn has been arrested, police said.

Ever Martinez Reyes, 24, of Roosevelt, has been charged with two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and second-degree assault in connection with the Sept. 28 attack, Nassau County police said on Saturday.

The 36-year-old woman was walking back to her home in Freeport, on Long Island, around 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 28 when Martinez-Reyes allegedly hit her in the face and knocked her unconscious, police said.

When the woman regained consciousness, she realized he was sexually assaulting her, according to police.

Police say the woman threw a rock at the front window of her house in an attempt to seek help during the attack, which lasted an hour, surveillance video showed.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment after the attack, and was recovering at a relative’s home afterward, her family told NBC 4 New York.

Martinez Reyes was expected to appear in court on Saturday, police said.

His attorney information wasn’t immediately available.