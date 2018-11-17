A man who allegedly attacked an off-duty officer, leaving him with a broken cheek bone, has been arrested, the NYPD said. Ken Buffa reports.

The 29-year-old officer was walking near Williams Court and East 11th Street in Sheepshead Bay around 8:55 a.m. on Nov. 8 when Aleksejs Saveljev, 32, of Brooklyn, allegedly approached him and attacked his head with an unknown object, police said.

Saveljev allegedly fled on foot after the attack, the NYPD said.

The attack left the officer with a broken cheekbone and several lacerations on his head and face, police said. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Saveljev has been charged with assault. His attorney information wasn’t immediately available Saturday.