Man Who Allegedly Broke Off-Duty Cop’s Cheekbone in Attack Arrested: Police - NBC New York
Man Who Allegedly Broke Off-Duty Cop’s Cheekbone in Attack Arrested: Police

The attack left the officer with a broken cheekbone and several lacerations on his head and face, police said

Published 44 minutes ago | Updated 37 minutes ago

    A man who allegedly attacked an off-duty officer, leaving him with a broken cheekbone, has been arrested, the NYPD said.

    The 29-year-old officer was walking near Williams Court and East 11th Street in Sheepshead Bay around 8:55 a.m. on Nov. 8 when Aleksejs Saveljev, 32, of Brooklyn, allegedly approached him and attacked his head with an unknown object, police said.

    Saveljev allegedly fled on foot after the attack, the NYPD said.

    The attack left the officer with a broken cheekbone and several lacerations on his head and face, police said. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

    Saveljev has been charged with assault. His attorney information wasn’t immediately available Saturday.

