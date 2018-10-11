Man Wearing Women's Underwear Inside Port-A-Potty Opens Door, Exposes Himself to HS Sports Team: Police - NBC New York
Man Wearing Women's Underwear Inside Port-A-Potty Opens Door, Exposes Himself to HS Sports Team: Police

The man allegedly fled the scene in a vehicle, but police were able to track him to his home in the Bronx

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 59 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A man was arrested for exposing himself to a high school field hockey team, police said

    • The man went into a portable toilet on a field at a Long Island high school and changed into women's underwear, according to police

    • The man then opened the door to the toilet and exposed himself to the team before fleeing the scene in a vehicle

    A man allegedly shut himself inside a port-a-potty and changed into a pair of women’s underwear, then opened the door and exposed himself to a high school field hockey team, police said.

    Edward Foley, 29, who lives in the Bronx, went into a portable toilet on a field at West Babylon High School around 5 p.m. on Oct. 4 and changed into the underwear, Suffolk County police said.

    After Foley had changed, he opened the toilet door and flashed a field hockey team that was on the field, according to police.

    Foley fled the field in a vehicle, but police were able to track him down.

    He was arrested at his home on Thursday and has been charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and criminal trespassing on school grounds, police said.

    Foley is expected to appear in court on Friday, according to police.

    His attorney information wasn’t immediately available.

