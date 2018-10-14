MTA Employee Arrested for Exposing Himself to 2 Girls: NYPD

A man wearing an MTA hat exposed himself to two young girls in Brooklyn, authorities said. Ken Buffa reports.

Man in MTA Hat Exposes Himself to Two Girls: NYPD

An MTA employee who allegedly exposed himself to two young girls in Brooklyn has been arrested, police said.

One of the girls, a 14-year-old, was walking with a friend near Ridge Boulevard and Fort Hamilton Park in Bay Ridge around 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 8 when the man drove up in a minivan, asked her for directions and then exposed himself to her, the NYPD said.

The man was wearing an MTA hat when he exposed himself, police said.

Three days later, on Oct. 11, the same man was sitting in an SUV on Colonial Road around 4:30 p.m. wearing a light blue button down shirt with an MTA patch on the shoulder when he asked an 11-year-old girl for directions to McDonald's, the NYPD said.

The man asked the girl if she could come inside the car to help him with the directions, according to police.

When she started to approach the car, he exposed himself to her, police said.

Police didn't immediately release the name of the man who was arrested.