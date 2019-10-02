Man Waves Box Cutter, Yells Racial Slurs on NYC Subway

Police are looking for a man who allegedly waved a box cutter in a New York City subway car as he yelled out racial slurs at other passengers.

What to Know Police say a man was waving a box cutter and threatening to cut passengers on the C train in Brooklyn on Saturday

The man also yelled racial slurs before eventually getting off the train at Kingston-Throop Avenues

Anyone with information about her is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

Police are looking for a man who allegedly waved a box cutter in a New York City subway car as he yelled out racial slurs at other passengers.

Authorities say the unidentified man, approximately 40 years old, was on the C train going northbound in Brooklyn on Saturday when he threatened to cut others with his weapon. The man eventually got off the train at Kingston-Throop Avenues.

The man was last seen wearing a blue shirt with the words "Soho Hvac" on the front, black pants and black sneakers.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect (above). Anyone with information about her is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.