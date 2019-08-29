A man was caught on surveillance camera taking a brick out of his backpack and smashing at least 10 advertisement screens in a subway station, according to police.

Police are seeking for a man who was caught on camera destroying around $30,000 worth of digital advertising screens at a Manhattan subway station earlier this week.

The NYPD on Thursday released a video of the suspect who is seen throwing what police say is a brick at one of the screens at 42nd Street and 8th Avenue subway station. The suspect smashed 10 advertising screens in total, according to police.

Police say the man removed the brick from his backpack and described the incident as criminal mischief. The unidentified suspect fled in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).