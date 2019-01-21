What to Know Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old man in Brooklyn last year

Anthony Ponce, 26, died on Nov. 2 after he was shot in the head and torso in the hallway outside his apartment

Police are now seeking Julius Allen, 20, in connection with Ponce’s death, the NYPD said

Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old man in Brooklyn last year.

Anthony Ponce, 26, died on Nov. 2 after he was shot in the head and torso in the hallway outside his apartment at a Bayview Houses building in Canarsie, police said.

Police are now seeking Julius Allen, 20, in connection with Ponce’s death, the NYPD said.

Allen is approximately 5-foot-6, according to police.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577 TIPS.