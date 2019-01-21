Man Wanted for Questioning After Deadly Shooting in Brooklyn: Police - NBC New York
Man Wanted for Questioning After Deadly Shooting in Brooklyn: Police

Anthony Ponce died on Nov. 2 after he was shot in the head and torso in the hallway outside his apartment

Published 6 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old man in Brooklyn last year

    • Anthony Ponce, 26, died on Nov. 2 after he was shot in the head and torso in the hallway outside his apartment

    • Police are now seeking Julius Allen, 20, in connection with Ponce’s death, the NYPD said

    Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old man in Brooklyn last year.

    Anthony Ponce, 26, died on Nov. 2 after he was shot in the head and torso in the hallway outside his apartment at a Bayview Houses building in Canarsie, police said.

    Police are now seeking Julius Allen, 20, in connection with Ponce’s death, the NYPD said.

    Allen is approximately 5-foot-6, according to police.

    Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577 TIPS.

