A man walked into a Bronx precinct and confessed that he murdered two people in Florida, the NYPD said.

Javoni Stewart, 23, initially walked into the 40th Precinct in Mott Haven to ask for help seeking shelter, police said.

He ended up admitting he fatally shot two men last year, according to police.

Stewart, who is homeless, allegedly shot Donald Armstrong, 23, and Stephen Campbell, 23, in Miami Gardens on June 23 of last year, the Daily News reported.

Police said he got into the back seat of a car they were in and shot them both in the head.

The mother of Armstrong’s three children implored the then-unidentified gunman to turn himself in after the shooting, according to the Daily News.

“My 4-year-old keeps asking if the killer who shot her dad is going to come and kill her,” the mom said, according to the outlet, adding that she needed “answers for my babies.”

Police arrested Stewart at the precinct after his confession. His attorney information wasn’t immediately available Wednesday.