Man Urinates on Memorial for NJ Boy Who Died From Cancer

Man Urinates on Memorial for Boy Who Died From Cancer

Video of a man urinating on a memorial for a South Jersey boy who died from cancer sparked outrage from the community as well as a police investigation.

The video, which was shared on social media before being deleted, shows a man urinating on the memorial for Christian Clopp at Underhill Park in Mays Landing, New Jersey. A second man records and laughs.

Clopp, of Mays Landing, died in 2012 at the age of 9 after battling brain cancer. His positive attitude, faith in God and incredible courage inspired people not only in his hometown but nationwide.

Christian’s father, Mark Clopp, wrote on Facebook he was made aware of the video showing the man defacing the memorial.

“Christian was a child who represented everything that was right,” he wrote. “He had no enemies and smiled at everyone he came in contact with. These scumbags represent everything wrong; narcissistic, drunken scumbags with no regard for anyone or anything.”

Several community members helped clean up the memorial in support of the boy, including Maria Wagner, a family friend.

“This boy touched my heart,” she said. “He had such a strong faith in God. He inspired me.”

Wagner also had a message for the men responsible.

“You should be ashamed of yourself,” she said. “A 9-year-old boy has more dignity than you.”

The incident was reported to Hamilton Township Police who are investigating. They have not yet filed charges or released the identities of the men responsible.

If you have any information on the incident, please call Hamilton Township Police.

