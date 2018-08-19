What to Know A man tried to rape a woman who got into his vehicle because she thought he was a livery car driver, police said

The 39-year-old woman got into the man’s car in front of 3175 Fulton St., in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn, around 5 a.m. on Aug. 6, the NYPD said.

Not long after the woman got into the car, the man drove behind a fast food restaurant, showed the woman a gun, started hitting her face and body and tried to rape her, police said.

The woman was able to fight the man off, at which point the man drove her to an unspecified location and forced her out of his car, the NYPD said.

The woman was able to make it to the hospital, where she was treated for pain and bruising to her face and torso before being released, police said.

Police are now searching for a man in his 20s who was last seen wearing a baseball cap, a white t-shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.