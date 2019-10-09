'What School Do You Go to?': Man Tried to Lure 10-Year-Old Boy Into Vehicle in the Bronx: Police - NBC New York
'What School Do You Go to?': Man Tried to Lure 10-Year-Old Boy Into Vehicle in the Bronx: Police

By Tracie Strahan

Published 12 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A 10-year-old boy was walking to school on Tuesday in the Bronx when a stranger tried to lure him into a car, police say

    • The teen wasn't harmed and the suspect left the scene in front of 190 West Tremont Ave

    • When the child got to school, he reported the incident to authorities

    A 10-year-old boy was walking to school in New York City when he was approached by a stranger who asked him: "Hey, where do you go to school?"

    Police say they're searching for the unidentified man who tried to lure the boy into his vehicle Tuesday morning in front of 190 West Tremont Ave. The man tried to engage the boy in a conversation and motioned him in his 2-door white Scion but the child refused.

    The teen wasn't harmed and he left the scene, police said. The man then fled in unknown direction.

    When the child got to school, he reported the incident to authorities.

    Police didn't immediately provide other descriptions of the stranger but asked anyone with information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

