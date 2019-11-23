Man Tried to Kidnap 10-Month-Old Baby From Stroller: NYPD

Police want to catch a man who they say ordered a mother to hand over her child.

What to Know Police want to find a man they say ordered a mother in Queens to hand over her child

The mom was able to fight the man off, according to police, and the man eventually ran off

Police say the man could be in his 20s, wore a green hooded sweatshirt and dark colored pants

Police want to find a man they say ordered a mother in Queens to hand over her child.

The NYPD says the mom was walking her 10-month-old baby in Corona earlier this week when the man approached them, put his hands on the stroller, and demanded that she give him her baby.

The mom was able to fight the man off, according to police, and the man eventually ran off. He took off in an unknown direction.

Police say the man could be in his 20s and wore a green hooded sweatshirt and dark colored pants.

Anyone with information about the attempted kidnapper is encouraged to contact police.