What to Know A 13-year-old girl fought off a man who followed her home from school in Hempstead and tried to abduct her, police say

The suspect chased her from Lawrence Road Middle School and grabbed her from behind, putting his hand over her mouth

Police say a man in Hempstead followed a 13-year-old girl home from school and tried to abduct her, but she bravely fought him off.

The attempted abduction occurred just after noon near Lawrence Road Middle School. The teen said she noticed a man in the parking lot who followed her onto Adams Street. The suspect chased her and grabbed her from behind, putting his hand over her mouth, police said.

The victim's house was nearby and she managed to escape the man's grasp twice before running inside her residence.

The male suspect fled on foot towards Nassau Road, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.