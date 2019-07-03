Man Tried to Abduct 13-Year-Old Girl in Hempstead Suburb: Cops - NBC New York
Man Tried to Abduct 13-Year-Old Girl in Hempstead Suburb: Cops

Published 1 minute ago

    What to Know

    • A 13-year-old girl fought off a man who followed her home from school in Hempstead and tried to abduct her, police say

    • The suspect chased her from Lawrence Road Middle School and grabbed her from behind, putting his hand over her mouth

    • Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS

    Police say a man in Hempstead followed a 13-year-old girl home from school and tried to abduct her, but she bravely fought him off.

    The attempted abduction occurred just after noon near Lawrence Road Middle School. The teen said she noticed a man in the parking lot who followed her onto Adams Street. The suspect chased her and grabbed her from behind, putting his hand over her mouth, police said.

    The victim's house was nearby and she managed to escape the man's grasp twice before running inside her residence.

    The male suspect fled on foot towards Nassau Road, according to police.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

