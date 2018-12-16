Man Touches 15-Year-Old Girl Inappropriately on Subway: Police

The NYPD released the inset photo of a suspect accused of touching a 15-year-old girl inappropriately on the subway.

A man touched a 15-year-old girl inappropriately on the subway in Queens, police said.

The teenager was on the southbound 7 train near 61 Street/Woodside station on Dec. 12 when a man approached her and touched her private parts, the NYPD said.

She got off the train at Vernon and Jackson Avenue, police said. The man stayed on the train.

Police said he appeared to be in his 30s, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).