Man Thrown on Subway Tracks in Brooklyn: Police - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Man Thrown on Subway Tracks in Brooklyn: Police

Published 33 minutes ago | Updated 25 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Man Thrown on Subway Tracks in Brooklyn

    Police released video of a man standing on the subway tracks after he was thrown on them during a fight. They are asking for help finding the attacker

    (Published 26 minutes ago)

    A man was thrown on the subway tracks during a fight on a platform in Brooklyn, police said. 

    The 29-year-old victim got into a dispute with the man in the 95 Street Subway Station on Wednesday night that turned physical, the NYPD said. 

    The attacker threw the victim onto the R train subway tracks, police said. 

    Then good Samaritans helped the victim back on to the platform, where the attacker hit him in the face with a metal lock that was on a chain, police said. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    The attacker then ran away. 

    The victim was taken to NY Langone in stable condition.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us