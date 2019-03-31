Man Thrown on Subway Tracks in Brooklyn: Police

Police released video of a man standing on the subway tracks after he was thrown on them during a fight. They are asking for help finding the attacker

A man was thrown on the subway tracks during a fight on a platform in Brooklyn, police said.

The 29-year-old victim got into a dispute with the man in the 95 Street Subway Station on Wednesday night that turned physical, the NYPD said.

The attacker threw the victim onto the R train subway tracks, police said.

Then good Samaritans helped the victim back on to the platform, where the attacker hit him in the face with a metal lock that was on a chain, police said.

The attacker then ran away.

The victim was taken to NY Langone in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).