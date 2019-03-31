Man Thrown on Subway Tracks in Brooklyn: Police

A man was thrown on the subway tracks during a fight on a platform in Brooklyn, police said.
The 29-year-old victim got into a dispute with the man in the 95 Street Subway Station on Wednesday night that turned physical, the NYPD said.
The attacker threw the victim onto the R train subway tracks, police said.
Then good Samaritans helped the victim back on to the platform, where the attacker hit him in the face with a metal lock that was on a chain, police said.
The attacker then ran away.
The victim was taken to NY Langone in stable condition.
