Man Threw Live Firework Into Pool Where 4 Girls Were Swimming: Police
Man Threw Live Firework Into Pool Where 4 Girls Were Swimming: Police

Published 52 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    Man Threw Live Firework Into Pool Where 4 Girls Were Swimming: Police
    A man threw a lit firework into a Long Island pool where four girls were swimming and it exploded, police said. 

    No one was injured. 

    Donald Hollman, 37, of Wantagh, was arrested in charged with reckless endangerment, endangering the welfare of a child, weapons charges, explosives charges and possession of marijuana, Nassau County police said. 

    Police said security footage showed a man throwing the firework, then running back toward the house. 

    A man who called police said his daughter and three of her friends were swimming in the pool at the time. 

    Police took Hollman into custody at his home, where they said they also found more fireworks, three guns and marijuana. 

    It wasn't immediately clear whether Hollman had an attorney. 

