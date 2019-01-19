Man Takes MTA Bus on Overnight Joyride in Queens: NYPD

He is behind the wheel of an MTA bus, but officials say he is no bus driver. Michael George reports. (Published Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019)

MTA Bus Stolen, Taken for Joyride for Third Time in a Month

A man stole a parked MTA bus and took it on a joyride for nearly two hours in Queens, the police said.

The bus was found parked about five miles away without any damages, the NYPD said. No one was injured.

The suspect, believed to be in his late teens or early 20s, found the bus parked and empty in Jamaica at about 3:20 a.m. on Tuesday, police said. He drove around Queens and Brooklyn before leaving the bus in Cypress Hills.

Surveillance photos show him smiling in the driver's seat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).