Man Taken Off Newark-Bound Flight by Cops After Miami Incident

Police were forced to take a man into custody at Miami International Airport early Monday morning after he refused to leave when officers thought he was in trouble.

Officials from the airport said the incident took place on board American Airlines Flight 1060, which was bound for Newark, New Jersey, and was scheduled to leave shortly before 7 a.m.

Miami-Dade Police say the man began yelling loudly before getting on the plane. Officers say the man began saying things that led them to believe he was in some sort of crisis, forcing them to take him into custody and delay the flight’s takeoff.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital for evaluation and the flight eventually was able to leave.