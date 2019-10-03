What to Know A man who was swinging a samurai sword around a Long Island liquor store was shot and killed by the shop’s owner, police said

The shop owner notified cops after a man wearing a poncho came into the store and — without saying a word — began swinging a samurai sword

The man swung the sword three times in a matter of seconds near the owner, who then pulled out a gun from under the counter and fired

A man who was swinging a samurai sword around a Long Island liquor store was shot and killed by the shop’s owner, police said.

Suffolk County police responded to a call just before 2 p.m. Thursday at Port Jeff Liquors on East Main Street in Port Jefferson. The owner notified cops after a man wearing a poncho came into the store and — without saying a word — began swinging a samurai sword around the shop, police said.

The man, identified as 50-year-old Theodore Scoville, swung the sword three times in a matter of seconds near the owner, who then pulled out a gun from under the counter and fired once, according to cops. The man was shot in the chest, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The store owner called police immediately after shooting the sword-wielding Scoville. Cops say it appears the owner acted in self-defense, and Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer said they don’t anticipate any charges being filed as video of the incident supports the claim.

What police don’t know is why Scoville brought a sword with him into the liquor store or why he swung it around. It does not appear to be a robbery attempt or some sort of dispute, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.