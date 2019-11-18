Suspect in Brooklyn Festival Shooting Pleads Not Guilty

The suspect was still at large early Sunday morning.

What to Know A man suspected of killing a gang rival in a gunfight at a Brooklyn festival has been ordered jailed without bail after pleading not guilty

Kyle Williams was arraigned after police said he confessed to being one of two people who opened fire at Brownsville's annual Old Timers Day

Williams is an admitted gang member who police say confessed to killing Bloods rival Jason Pagan; 11 others were injured in the gunfire

A man suspected of killing a gang rival in a gunfight at a Brooklyn community festival has been ordered jailed without bail after pleading not guilty to murder and other charges.

Kyle Williams was arraigned Monday, a month after his arrest. At issue in the case will be that police say he confessed to being one of two people who opened fire at the Brownsville neighborhood's annual Old Timers Day celebration on July 27.

Police say 20-year-old Williams is an admitted gang member and that he confessed to killing Bloods rival Jason Pagan, 38, amid a verbal dispute.

That shooting led to a hail of gunfire that wounded 11 people ranging in age from 21 to 55. Police say they've identified a second suspect.

Hong Kong Protesters Fight With Fire as Police Storm University

Police breached a Hong Kong university campus held by protesters early Monday after an all-night siege that included firing repeated barrages of tear gas and water cannons. (Published Monday, Nov. 18, 2019)

Williams, who's due back in court on Jan. 15, could face life in prison if convicted. He was chaeged last month with two counts each of murder, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment and attempted murder

His attorney declined to comment.