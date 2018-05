A man who fell onto the tracks at a Brooklyn subway station survived the ordeal unscathed, the NYPD said.

The 39-year-old man fell onto the tracks inside the Sheepshead Bay Q train station around 4 p.m., but wasn’t hit when a train passed by, police said.

He was taken to Coney Island Hospital, where he was in stable condition, according to police.