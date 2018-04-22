A serious accident on the LIE in the early hours of April 22 injured one person.

One person was seriously injured in a multi-car accident on the Long Island Expressway early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Anthony Robitaille's Honda sedan and a BMW sedan were on the right shoulder of the LIE around exit 53 at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, when a passing Ford sedan struck the Honda, pushing into both Robitaille and the BMW.

(It was not immediately clear why Robitaille and the BMW driver were pulled over; both were out of their cars at the time of the accident.)

A Suffolk County Police helicopter took Robitaille to Stony Brook Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Ford was taken to another hospital for minor injuries and the driver of the BMW was uninjured.