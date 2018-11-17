Man Struck, Killed by Police Car in NY: Officials - NBC New York
Man Struck, Killed by Police Car in NY: Officials

By Wale Aliyu

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 37 minutes ago

    A police car struck and killed a pedestrian early Saturday in Rockland County, police said. 

    The police car was on routine patrol at about 5 a.m. when the person was struck on Ramapo Road in Garnerville, in front of a gas station, Haverstraw police said. 

    Police said the officer was put on administrative leave as the crash is investigated. 

    Police didn't release any information about the victim, pending notification of his family. 

    Garnerville is a hamlet in the town of Haverstraw, about 50 miles north of New York City. 

