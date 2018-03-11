Man Gets Out of Jail, Hit by 2 Cars, Dies: Officials

A man who had just gotten out of jail was killed in a hit-and-run, then struck by another car in New Jersey, officials said Sunday.

Naphtali Dykes, 30, of East Orange, was pronounced dead at Old Lincoln Highway in Kearny at 2:20 a.m. Saturday, the Hudson County prosecutor said.

Dykes was released earlier that morning from the Hudson County Correctional Center. Old Lincoln Highway is less than a block away.

He had been crossing the street on foot when he was struck by a car which fled, the prosecutor said. Another driver inadvertently drove over Dykes and remained at the scene.

After an investigation, police arrested Niraj Patel, 21, of Edison, and charged him with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. It wasn't clear whether Patel had an attorney.

The second driver hasn't been charged.







